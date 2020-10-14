1/1
Alice Clara Sanchez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Clara Sanchez
July 31, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Lemon Grove
Alice Clara Sanchez, a teacher, age 88 passed away on Monday, 10/5/2020. Alice was born 7/31/1932 in New Mexico to Alvina Ortega and Inocente Ortega; and married to the love of her life, Guillermo "Bill" Sanchez, for 63 years. Visitation will be 10/15/2020 1pm - 4pm at Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary, 7387 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 with a Rosary at 3pm. Funeral Mass will be 10/16/2020 at 11am at St. John of the Cross, 8086 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945; followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr, San Diego, CA 92102. Fond memories may be shared at www.conradlemongrove.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Rosary
03:00 PM
Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Graveside service
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary
7387 Broadway
Lemon Grove, CA 919451533
6194604601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved