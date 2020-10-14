Alice Clara Sanchez
July 31, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Lemon Grove
Alice Clara Sanchez, a teacher, age 88 passed away on Monday, 10/5/2020. Alice was born 7/31/1932 in New Mexico to Alvina Ortega and Inocente Ortega; and married to the love of her life, Guillermo "Bill" Sanchez, for 63 years. Visitation will be 10/15/2020 1pm - 4pm at Conrad Lemon Grove Mortuary, 7387 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 with a Rosary at 3pm. Funeral Mass will be 10/16/2020 at 11am at St. John of the Cross, 8086 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945; followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Dr, San Diego, CA 92102. Fond memories may be shared at www.conradlemongrove.com