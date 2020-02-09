|
Alice D. Dipippo May 9, 1926 - January 23, 2020 SAN DIEGO Alice D. Dipippo passed away at 93, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Alice was born May 9, 1926, in New Lexington, OH to the late Jack Shipley and Elizabeth Shaner Shipley.Alice worked in the culinary industry for 33 years, at the Hyatt Island Hotel from 1961 to 1989, as a server. Alice is survived by her son, Michael Dipippo; nephews, Bruce (Dawn) Shipley all of New Lexington, OH, Kenneth (Faith) Dipippo Sr. of Macedonia, OH; great-nephews, David Tyler Shipley and Kenneth J. Dipippo Jr.She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Dipippo; parents; siblings, Bud, Evelyn, John, Mary and Cathleen.We will have a graveside service at El Camino Memorial Park on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020