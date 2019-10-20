|
Alice Joyce Joy' Galloway October 29, 1929 - October 6, 2019 SAN DIEGO Alice Joyce Galloway, 89, passed away peacefully on October 6th, 2019, in hospice in San Diego. She was born October 29th, 1929, in San Diego to Frederick Francis Swyers and Sylvia Mae Hobbs. In 1947 Joy graduated with honors from San Diego High School and in 1948 she enrolled at San Diego State College, where she joined her beloved Kappa Delta sorority. She married Jim Galloway in 1949 and had two sons, Fred, born in 1954, and Phil, born in 1960. The couple divorced in 1974. A super-competent business person with a tremendous work ethic, Joy first helped build the family business, Galloway's Pharmacy, into the largest independent pharmacy in California. From 1973 to 1980 she co-owned Padre Pharmacy and The Pharmacy, and then later began consulting. It was during this phase where her life's work as an AIDS caregiver at University/Priority Pharmacy began. The movie "The Dallas Buyer's Club" had nothing on her, as she helped "Joy's Kids" get on the latest meds, get on new and emerging drug trial studies, and in many instances sat alongside them as they came out to their parents both about their sexual orientation and their deadly disease. Over the years "Joy's Kids" numbered in the thousands, and to this day, her "Joy's Kids" panels are the largest individual contribution to the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt. Joy is remembered as a natural born leader and was an elected member of the Republican Central Committee in San Diego for much of the 1980s. In addition to holding office, Joy also served on countless boards and organizations including AIDS Walk San Diego, the Names Project, HIV Task Force, and the San Diego Men's Chorus. She was also singled out for numerous awards including Woman of the Year, SDSU Leadership Award, UCSD Humanitarian Award, and was even the AIDS Walk Grand Marshall one year. A truly gifted cook and baker who loved to serve inspired food and drink to her family and friends. For Joy, cooking was always a form of loving service, and you could taste it in everything she made, especially her unbelievable desserts! A wonderful caring mother who really believed in her children and only wanted the very best for them. Joy was always there for her family with solid pragmatic advice, loving hugs, and great nurturing food. For those who knew and loved her, she will be missed dearly. Joy leaves behind her sons, Frederick and Phillip Galloway, and grandchildren Jasmin Galloway, James Galloway, and Rooney James. A memorial will be held at Greenwood Mortuary on November 3 at 10 AM. Donations may be made to the . Condolences and remembrances may be left in the Guest Book on Legacy.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019