Alice Joyce Galloway
1929 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
October 28, 2019
When I met your Mom, life had taken on retirement and boot camp!! I remember when she was featured o TV in her 80's with a boot camp exercise routine! One more triumph that Joy lived life to the fullest. However, when I read the summary of Joy's life and her outstanding accomplishments I realized that my dear friend was a woman of great humility who quietly went about generously supporting her friends, family and charities. I feel privileged to have known her as my special friend. Please know you have my deepest sympathy at your loss.

Helen Allison
October 28, 2019
It is with sadness to learn of the passing of our friend, Joy. She always contributed a great deal to our pharmacy "group" in any given situation. We had so many times of eating socially or in gatherings. Our conversation was always stimulating with her contributions. My husband, Glen Schniepp (now passed 2013) and myself Joan Abbott always spoke about her with such fondness. She truly was proud of her family and their talents and activities. With sadness I will miss her memorial. However, I will think of you and say extra prayers. San Diego, CA
October 23, 2019
I was blessed to have known Joy for many years and being one of her kids, helping with her hearts for the Joy's kidspanels. I got to work with Joy thru many organizations, Special Delivery, The Center HARP program, Being Alive,. Joy was never to busy to give you a hug, smile, or just say stop by anytime.
I was fortunate to have been invited to her home for dinner and it's true, she was a great cook.
I will miss her but will know we all haves guardian angel watching over all of us!
stan Bloomfield
October 22, 2019
San Diego Men's Chorus, 2005
I've never met a more generous person than Joy, with her time, her support, her cooking, and her love.

I'm proud to have been one of "her guys" from the San Diego Men's Chorus, and am grateful to have been her friend.

Thank you for everything, Joy.
Richard Kidd
October 22, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Grossmont Gardens Staff & Residents
Friend
