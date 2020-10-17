When I met your Mom, life had taken on retirement and boot camp!! I remember when she was featured o TV in her 80's with a boot camp exercise routine! One more triumph that Joy lived life to the fullest. However, when I read the summary of Joy's life and her outstanding accomplishments I realized that my dear friend was a woman of great humility who quietly went about generously supporting her friends, family and charities. I feel privileged to have known her as my special friend. Please know you have my deepest sympathy at your loss.
Helen Allison
