It is with sadness to learn of the passing of our friend, Joy. She always contributed a great deal to our pharmacy "group" in any given situation. We had so many times of eating socially or in gatherings. Our conversation was always stimulating with her contributions. My husband, Glen Schniepp (now passed 2013) and myself Joan Abbott always spoke about her with such fondness. She truly was proud of her family and their talents and activities. With sadness I will miss her memorial. However, I will think of you and say extra prayers. San Diego, CA