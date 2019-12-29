|
Alice Marie Welch January 9, 1931 - September 3, 2019 Chula Vista Alice Welch, 88, on September 3, 2019, went to be with the Lord. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on January 9, 1931 to Polish immigrants Gabriel and Stella Guzik, and raised there with eleven siblings, she graduated from Eastside High School in 1948, voted the best looking in her class. She married a US Marine, Donald Cunningham, in California in 1950. They had six boys while moving to northern IL, Paterson, NJ, and back to California, when in1959, Alice applied for Don to join the San Diego Fire Department. Her boys have many times thanked her and God for that move to southern Chula Vista. She loved to sing in choirs, play cards and travel.A woman of faith, resilience and loving kindness, Alice overcame many obstacles, including her split with Don in 1965, and her son Bradley's death in 66. Suffering a debilitating stroke in 1994, her resilience and tenacity once again were obvious as she worked through health issues for the next 25 years. In 2008 she moved to Phoenix AZ where her firefighter son, Pat and his nurse practitioner wife, Claire expertly guided her through the health care system, ending with her stay at the Ryan House, Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix.Alice was predeceased by her parents, brothers John and Otto Guzik, her five sisters, Anne Guzik, Irene Guzik, Jane Jazwinski, Helen Jakubowski, Elenor Waczak, her son, Bradley, and her great grand daughter, Emma Cunningham.Alice was survived by her brothers Edmund, and Chester Guzik; her sisters: Sophie Pohl and Stella Cleaver; her sons, Kevin, Ed, Justy, Pat, and Chris Cunningham, and many nieces and nephewsA Celebration of Life will be held 12/30/19, 3:30 pm, at Beacon's Bible Church in Encinitas.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019