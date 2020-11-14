1/1
Alice Maude Johnson
1919 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Alice Maude Johnson.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
February 4, 2020
If it weren't for sweet Alice, my mother would not have moved to San Diego and I may not have been born. She was always happy with a smile and I will miss her "Fabulous" and "Marvelous" soul. I can hear her speaking those exact words as I grew up. I have old memories of Christmas at the Julian cabin playing Uno with Andrea and making fresh homeade strawberry Ice Cream with her and Harold when I was probably 4 or 5 years old. Her spirit lives on in my heart and am so happy she treated my mother like family when her mom Marina died of breast cancer. I never got to meet my real grandma, but I think of Mrs. Johnson as my grandma at heart. She welcomed both Marina, a single mom and nanny, and my mom Louisa in her home and was always so sweet, generous and happy company for my mom. Her smile lives on!
Maressa Conover
November 15, 2019
Ms. Johnson will be missed. My condolences to the family. As you grieve may pleasant memories of shared moments bring joy to your hearts . May God give you the comfort needed to cope.
Rita
