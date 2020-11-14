If it weren't for sweet Alice, my mother would not have moved to San Diego and I may not have been born. She was always happy with a smile and I will miss her "Fabulous" and "Marvelous" soul. I can hear her speaking those exact words as I grew up. I have old memories of Christmas at the Julian cabin playing Uno with Andrea and making fresh homeade strawberry Ice Cream with her and Harold when I was probably 4 or 5 years old. Her spirit lives on in my heart and am so happy she treated my mother like family when her mom Marina died of breast cancer. I never got to meet my real grandma, but I think of Mrs. Johnson as my grandma at heart. She welcomed both Marina, a single mom and nanny, and my mom Louisa in her home and was always so sweet, generous and happy company for my mom. Her smile lives on!

Maressa Conover