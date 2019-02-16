San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Alice Retta Ray

Alice Retta Ray San Diego Alice Retta Ray, age 79, passed away on January 31, 2019, in El Cajon, California. She was born April 15, 1939, in Fort Worth, Texas, to John Retta and Eloise (Lee) Retta. Alice grew up in San Antonio, TX, before settling in the San Diego area. Alice was as beautiful inside as she was on the outside, had an infectious smile and contagious laugh that would brighten any room. Alice is survived by five sons, 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several loving relatives. April 15, 1939 - January 31, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019
