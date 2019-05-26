Alice Ruth Bartley April 2, 1936 - April 10, 2019 Escondido Alice Ruth Bartley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Escondido, California, on April 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Alice was born in Santa Monica, California, on April 2, 1936 to Fred and Helen Wood. Alice was the older of two children and was very close to her younger brother Tommy. She graduated from Escondido High School, class of 1953. She attended San Diego State University where she met Richard Bartley. The two were married November 18, 1956 and remained married for 55 years until his passing in 2012. They had four children: Leslie Ann, David Richard, Susanne Marie and Sharon Lynn. In 1975 they moved to Fair Oaks, California, and lived there until returning to Escondido in 1985. Upon returning to Escondido, Alice went to work at JK Gill and then the Escondido Historical Society. After Richard and Alice retired they traveled extensively visiting almost every state including Alaska and Hawaii. They both loved going on camping trips in their motorhome with both family and their camping group, The Wheeler Dealers. Alice is survived by her son David and his wife Andrea, her daughters, Susanne Hovey and her husband Charlie, Sharon Juarez and her husband Andres, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Escondido History Center is requested. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019