Alice Sanders Lewis February 13, 1947 - October 1, 2019 San Diego Alice Marie Lewis, 72, died on October 1, 2019, after she suffered a heart attack resulting in complications thereafter at Sharp Chula Vista Hospital.Alice was one of 14 children born to Earl, a Baptist Minister, and Lizzie Bea Sanders in Jefferson, TX, on February 13, 1947.In 1965, Alice graduated from Central High in Jefferson, TX. She was an athlete and scholar earning a scholarship to Tuskegee University. She moved to Houston, Texas, and shortly after, she met the love of her life, Cary James Lewis.In August 1969, Alice and Cary were united in holy matrimony. Cary, who was once "Sailor of the year," in the U.S. Navy, retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Before his retirement, the military ushered Alice and Cary throughout the U.S. from place to place, but once they arrived in San Diego, it became their home. In 1982, St. Stephens Church of God In Christ became their church home. She retired from General Dynamics/BAE Systems. She earned her degree from Imani Kuumba University. She was a superior cook and had a second career as a facility chef at National Crossroads, a home for women transitioning from incarceration. It was also her ministry; she was a devout Christian.Alice was very dedicated to making the world a better place through the Word of God and politics. She had an activist spirit, she always stood up for the voiceless, and against what she believed to be wrong.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Pecora, Paralee, Dorothy, Oree, and "little brother"; and nieces, Barbara Sanders, Audrey Sims, and Lashawn Smith. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Umeka Lewis Piccolo (Normon), Cary James Lewis, Jr. and Denetra Farinas (Michael); grandchildren, Carlton Thomas, Carmeisha Thomas, Makaylen Farinas, Dayani Farinas, Cary James Lewis, III, Diamante Jada Lewis, Michael Farinas Jr., Cevina Lewis, and Havana Farinas; great-grandchild, King Arthur Johnson, in addition to siblings, nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, along with her many church family and friends.Alice's final resting place is at Mt. Hope Cemetery with her late husband, USN Chief Cary J Lewis, Sr. She'll be loved forever!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019