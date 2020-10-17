1/1
Alice Sanders Lewis
In memory of Alice Sanders Lewis.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
November 3, 2019
October 23, 2019
Dear Family of Alice,
My husband Britt Jones and I were so saddened to hear about Alice's passing.
I worked with Alice at GDE until 1981 and Britt worked with her at GDE and also BAE Sys.
As I got to know Alice I found her to be a friendly and kind person. I enjoyed working with her and considered her a friend there. When I was expecting my son, Alice offered us a crib that she had used and we were happy to accept.
It was nice to read about her other accomplishments after she retired from GDE/BAE. I learned more about Alice and how she continued to help others throughout her life.
Our thoughts are with your family. I know she will be greatly missed. What a remarkable woman Alice was.
Sincerely,
Janet Sarff and Britt Jones
October 22, 2019
I will love you forever, Mom.
Umeka Lewis-Piccolo
October 22, 2019
Alice Lewis's Grandkids
