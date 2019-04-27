Resources More Obituaries for Alison Tibbitts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alison Davis Tibbitts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alison Davis Tibbitts August 1, 1940 - April 22, 2019 San Diego Alison Davis Tibbitts, a San Diego leader who chaired both the 1989 Rendezvous in the Zoo (RITZ) for the Zoological Society of San Diego and the 1996 Rady-Children's Hospital Charity Ball, passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Alison was born in Altadena, California, shortly after her father, Lt. James R. Davis (CEC-USN), deployed to the Philippines. Captured by Japanese forces, he returned home in late 1945 after more than three years as a POW to meet his daughter for the first time. Growing up in a Navy family, Alison traveled between the coasts with her mother, Helen, and three siblings as her father's career advanced. During his assignment as Commanding Officer of the Construction Battalion (Seabee) Center at Port Hueneme, California, Alison met and fell in love with Lt. Jonathan C. Tibbitts, Jr. (CEC-USN). They were married in 1961, and embarked on a Navy career together that took them across the country and to Italy. Along the way they raised two sons and purchased a house in the Kensington area of San Diego, which was to be their home for more than 40 years. Alison received her bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and master's degree in Nutrition from San Diego State University, and later taught courses at several colleges. A prolific writer of children's books, she authored three historical biographies and collaborated with curators from the San Diego Zoo on eight books about animal life. Alison was a member of San Diego's Wednesday Club, including service as its President. She graduated from LEAD San Diego in 1986 and was named a Woman of Dedication in 1987 by the Salvation Army. Other volunteer activities included work with the University of San Diego, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego Historical Society, Mercy Hospital, Mission San Diego de Alcala, and Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Alison is survived by her husband Jonathan, sons Casey and Greg, daughters-in-law Julie and Jonell, grandchildren Samantha, Chris, Katie, Cassie, Caroline and Jack, brother and sister-in-law Chris and Kathleen Davis of Seattle, and sisters Helen Sues of San Diego and Patricia Davis of Sacramento. A memorial service for Alison will be held on Monday, May 20, at 10 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Scripps Ranch. Donations in Alison's memory may be made to the San Diego Zoological Society, Rady-Children's Hospital, the Glenner Memory Care Center of San Diego, or the Silverado Memory Care Community in Encinitas, where Alison spent the final years of her life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries