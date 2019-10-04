|
Allan Jesse Reniche August 20, 1931 - September 21, 2019 Coronado, CA San Diego attorney Allan J. Reniche passed away at his home on Coronado Island on September 21, 2019. He was 88 years old.Allan was Chief Counsel and CEO of the California Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board in Sacramento from 2008-2014. Prior to that he was a founding partner of Reniche & Krause, and an associate attorney at Sullivan Jones and Archer, both in San Diego.Allan was born in Kankakee, Illinois on August 20, 1931. After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. With the help of the GI Bill, he enrolled at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. It took him only five years to earn both his bachelor's degree and Juris Doctor, graduating with honors and a full scholarship from the school of law.Allan began his career as an honors attorney in the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice in Washington D.C. He later spent several years at the Chicago firm of Chadwell Keck Kayser & Ruggles before moving to San Diego to join Sullivan Jones and Archer in 1972. He eventually started his own firm, and was on the defense team for a case involving the Methodist Church that drew nationwide attention.In 1954, Allan married Ola O'Dell, a teacher from Chattanooga, Tennessee. His five children from that marriage, Kent, Michele, Cecil, Kevin and Kyle, remember accompanying their parents on a series of memorable driving vacations across the American West, and listening to Allan's colorful stories and tales. They also remember his love of swap meets, spy novels, cheesecake, See's Candies and the San Diego Chargers. For many years Allan could be found windsurfing on Mission Bay or running, perhaps fueled by his beloved cheesecake and chocolate.Allan was especially proud of his granddaughters, Mary Kame Ginoza and Maggie Ginoza, and never got tired of hearing about their many accomplishments.His third wife, Patricia Handwork was at his side when he died. They were long time residents of the Coronado Cays community and have been together for over thirty years. Additional survivors include Allan's sisters, Florence Ignatowicz and Suzanne Reniche and his second wife, Michele McKenzie.No services are planned.Donations can be made to the University of Illinois School of Law Loan Repayment Assistance program, which benefits students entering public service careers.Checks can be made payable to: UIF/College of Law with LRAP in the memo, and sent to Office of Advancement, University of Illinois College of Law, 504 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Champaign, IL 61820.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019