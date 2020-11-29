Allan Lee LaMotteAugust 1937 - November 16, 2020CoronadoAllan Lee was born in Los Angeles to the late Donald and LuVerne Peterson LaMotte.After a few years in Inglewood, the family moved to Pasadena. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, the Boy Scouts, and youth baseball with brother Bryce. Allan and brother Keith played many years together in the Rhythm Kings, an Altadena dance band, the High Lighters Big Band, and many Rose Parades. Mr. LaMotte graduated 1955 from John Muir High School, followed by Pasadena City College and Occidental College, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and a walk-on varsity athlete in football and baseball. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Allan earned his Master's degree at UCLA while working at Palms Junior High and Venice High School before relocating to San Diego to accept a teaching and coaching assignment at La Jolla High School in 1966. Allan moved to brand-new University City High School in 1981 and served as Athletic Director until his retirement. He remained active in music and athletics throughout his life. Post-retirement Allan continued coaching football and baseball, joined the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, played trombone, and sung with several jazz ensembles and big bands including the Windjammers and Del Bybee. He is survived by wife Janice LaMotte of San Diego, daughter Kelly (David) Brehm of San Diego; grand-children Sydney and Chase; children from his first marriage to Marilyn Zinn, Jeanne (Steve) Finger of Spokane, WA, Joanne (Mark) Frisbie of Temecula, and Brian LaMotte of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Danielle, Donna, DJ, Douglas, Madeline and Mason; brother Bryce (Betty) LaMotte of Spokane, WA and sister Donna (Terry) Anderson of Goddefroy, NY.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Keith and Caroline LaMotte.Donations in his name are suggested to the athletic or music programs at La Jolla High School or University City High School. August 1937 - November 16, 2020