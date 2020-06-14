Allen Bailey National City Allen Ray Bailey was born on July 23, 1940, in Bell, California. His father was Elbert Lafayette Bailey; his mother was Audrey Ethel Neumeister. After a 3+ year battle with kidney cancer, Allen died on May 28, 2020, at his home in National City, CA, comforted by his wife, Hope, and brother, Michael, at his side.He had a great perspective of life and how to live it with humor and compassion. He married his wife, Hope Ann Marquis, on November 24, 1977. Al loved to read about everything, especially about the places he and Hope traveled to in Europe, Hawaii, and all the great road trips. He loved to start up conversations with everyone he met.Al leaves behind his wife Hope, brother Michael, son Patrick, numerous nephews and nieces, and grandchildren. Al requested no services be held due to the current COVID-19 situation. July 23, 1940 - May 28, 2020