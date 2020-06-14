Allen Bailey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Bailey National City Allen Ray Bailey was born on July 23, 1940, in Bell, California. His father was Elbert Lafayette Bailey; his mother was Audrey Ethel Neumeister. After a 3+ year battle with kidney cancer, Allen died on May 28, 2020, at his home in National City, CA, comforted by his wife, Hope, and brother, Michael, at his side.He had a great perspective of life and how to live it with humor and compassion. He married his wife, Hope Ann Marquis, on November 24, 1977. Al loved to read about everything, especially about the places he and Hope traveled to in Europe, Hawaii, and all the great road trips. He loved to start up conversations with everyone he met.Al leaves behind his wife Hope, brother Michael, son Patrick, numerous nephews and nieces, and grandchildren. Al requested no services be held due to the current COVID-19 situation. July 23, 1940 - May 28, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 14 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved