Allen Carl Al' Johannesen December 17, 1934 - December 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Allen "Al" Johannesen, the only child of Alva and Karl Johannesen, was born on December 17, 1934, in Seattle, WA, died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 18, 2019.He attended Ballard High School in Seattle, graduating in 1953, attended the University of Washington, (NROTC Program) graduating in 1956, and immediately began his Naval career.Al served in the submarine force and eventually assumed duties as Commanding Officer of the "USS Caiman" (SS-323) where he served until 1970.He then reported to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations where he served in the Submarine Manpower and Training Requirements Division (OP-29) until March 1975.Commander Johannesen assumed duties of the Officer in Charge, Naval Submarine Training Center, Pacific Detachment, San Diego, in May of 1975. As Officer in Charge he oversaw the delivery and installation of advanced training devices, coordinated development, design and construction of two military construction projects totaling $3.8 million and assisted in the design of a third $4.5 million project. Under his direction, the detachment became a fourth echelon command, Submarine Training Facility, San Diego.Al retired from the Navy in 1984, and began a new career in Real Estate and Property Management retiring from this second career a little over a year ago.Al enjoyed being a part of the San Diego Norwegian community and served as President of the House of Norway for two years. He was also a 30-year member of the Sons of Norway Lodge, (6-25) and was a founding member of San Diego's Norwegian Fish Club always looking forward to spending time with friends at those monthly dinners.He was predeceased by first wife, Sonja, in 2018, and is survived by Thelma, his wife of 48 years. He had four children, Deborah, Karin, Stephen (Tammy), Sheryl (Carlos), adopted grandson, Branden, two stepsons, James Williams (Theresa) and Stuart Williams (Karin) six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.His celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am on February 15, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 3502 Clairemont Drive, San Diego CA 92117.Internment with honors will be at Miramar National Cemetery on February 17, at 12:30 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020