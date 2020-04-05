|
|
Allen Weckerly October 25, 1935 - March 30, 2020 San Diego Allen Weckerly, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on March 30th in the presence of his wife Pat Weckerly. Although a recent resident of Las Vegas, Allen was born in San Diego and lived there until 2017. Allen was born to parents Hugh and Margaret Weckerly on October 25th, 1935. He attended Hoover High School and then went on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Patricia Louise Murphy on February 7th, 1954. They were married for 66 amazing years and have always provided an example of what a happy marriage should be. Patricia "Patty" survives him along with three children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Following college, Allen joined the family business San Diego Sheet Metal Works, a building trades architectural metal house, performing work on many landmark building projects throughout San Diego County. He went on to become president of the business. In 1971 he founded a second company, Pacific Marine Sheet Metal Corp./Southwest Fabricators. The company performed ship repair for the US Navy and also provided stainless steel kitchen equipment and precision sheet metal fabrication throughout the Western United States. He was a respected leader by the many great people who worked with him and he was respected in the industry as a fair, honest and astute businessman. He was a founding director of the California Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association and served as its president in the early years. He also served the San Diego Chapter as director and president, and served two terms as director for the National Association. Family was the most important part of his life. His favorite times were when the entire family gathered for extended reunion weekends or during holidays. He was Allen, Dad, Papa or Great Papa to all of us. He never missed a moment to show up for us, from the kids' games and plays, to concerts and more. He was kind, caring, patient and wise. He was a pillar of strength and love for us all. Always steady, always honest, he led by example and left some big shoes to fill. We will carry him in our hearts always. After his wife and family, his great passion was racquetball. He started playing in the late 1970s and went on to win four national doubles titles. He played competitively in tournaments throughout the region and played for several teams locally over many years. If he wasn't at work or home, you could find him at the courts with his racquetball buddies. He loved his friends. He continued to see his dearest racquetball friends Keith Luhnow, Dr. Chuck Campanella and Buddy Meeker weekly and he continued to lunch weekly with dear business friends Gene Bellar and Craig French until moving to Las Vegas. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis no memorial service is being held. The family will instead have a celebration of life at some point in the future. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020