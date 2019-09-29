|
|
Allison Webb Ally' Benbrook October 1, 1951 - August 13, 2019 Oakhurst Ally passed away with her daughter and her husband by her side on August 13th from metastatic lung cancer. It was very peaceful. I cannot do justice to her epic life story. Her relentless determination, intelligence and desire to live the best life possible, led to the many successes in her life. Champion Carriage driver, award winning artist, successful business woman. Her charm, wit and winning smile made her a joy to be with. Allison is survived by her husband, Michael, father, Robert Webb, mother, Natalie Webb, daughter, Lisa and Ken Kessler; grandchildren, Panda and Reno Wilson; brothers, Tony and Eric Webb. Her Celebration of Life will be held at: River Run Farms, 14660 El Monte Rd Lakeside CA, 92040 on Tuesday, October 1st at 6:00PM.In lieu of flowers please make donation to: In appreciation of the nurses at Community Cancer Institute's compassionate care, donations can be made in honor of Allison Benbrook, online at www.communitymedical.org/Make-a-Donation or for more information please contact (559) 724-4343
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019