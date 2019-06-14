|
Alma Frances Peters-Frishkorn April 16, 1936 - May 8, 2018 SAN DIEGO Alma Frances Peters Frishkorn passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 8, 2018.She preceded in death by Donald Ray Frishkorn. Marriage for 52 years. Alma was born to Robert Peters and Beatrice Taggart on April 16, 1936, in Dallas, Texas. She had four children, Roger Frishkorn, Peggy Elmore-Frishkorn, Jerry Frishkorn, Brenda Barrett-Frishkorn. Our Mom was very Lucky to have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.No memorial services were planned. Our Mom loved the PADRES!! and her crochet work was made for many of her friends. Her cooking of tacos, enchiladas and chile rellenos were favorites who knew her.Our Mom will be greatly missed and memories will be kept in our Hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 14, 2019