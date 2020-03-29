|
|
Alma Whetstone March 2, 1920 - March 4, 2020 San Diego In loving memory of wonderful sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend. Alma was born in Elbert, Colorado, on March 2, 1920. She passed away in her home in San Diego, California, on March 4, 2020. Alma graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1937. She then enrolled in Blair Business College and then went to work for Mountain Bell in 1942. She started as an operator saying number please and ended up working in the construction office in all Alma worked for the phone company for 43 years. She married her high school sweetheart Jack Whetstone who preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her sister, Vaneta Diller, 2 nephews, 1 niece, 4 great-nephews, and 4 great-nieces. She remained active till Thanksgiving 2019. She will be greatly missed by all.She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020