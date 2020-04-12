|
|
Almond L. Pete' Wheelock December 16, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Vista Pete Wheelock was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, one of 10 children. He entered the Army when he was 18 during WWII and served in Japan during the Occupation. After his service in the Army, Pete worked for St. J and LC Railroad in Vermont as a brakeman. He married Eraldine (Jeri) Rogers in 1949. They resided in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, until November, 1956, when Pete moved with his wife and 3 young children across the country by train to Vista, California, to pursue better job opportunities. Pete lived in Vista for 64 years. He worked for the Vista Irrigation District for more than 33 years until his retirement. Pete had a great sense of humor (with a little mischievousness thrown in) and had a wonderful smile. Everyone loved his sweet and kind nature. He loved walking and observing nature, reading, playing cards, music and singing, and watching the birds. Being with family and close friends was most important to him. Pete passed in Vista surrounded by family. He has reunited with Jeri, the love of his life, in death. Almond (Pete) was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eraldine (Jeri), a year ago. He is survived by daughters Kathleen Harlan (Wayne) and Karen Hammes (James), son Kevin Wheelock (Janell), 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and sister Betty Davis. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The HealthWell Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020