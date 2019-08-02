|
Alois Joseph Al' Wagner April 14, 1937 - July 19, 2019 SANTEE Al was born on April 14, 1937 in Linton, North Dakota a few minutes after his twin sister Alice. He was the sixth child of Balzer and Mary Wagner.Al grew up in Montana where he met the love of his life, Regina "Tiny" Haverluk. Married on September 20, 1958, they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. In 1959, the newlyweds drove their pink Lincoln to San Diego where they fell in love with the weather then stayed to build a life together.Al was the father of eight children, grandfather of 20 grandchildren, and great-grandfather of two.Al's ability and natural talents as a carpenter are legendary. Al began his career as a carpenter building bridges in San Diego County, including the overpass at Grape Street, which they could see from the window of their first apartment. Al became a Journeyman Carpenter and the Recording Secretary for Local Union 2398. In 1978, Al hung up his own shingle and Wagner Enterprises was formed. His craftsmanship lives on in several places including the Westgate Hotel, Love Library at SDSU, Sears on Fletcher Parkway, Mercedes Benz of San Diego, Fairbanks Ranch, and countless projects at his children's homes.Al took immense pride in his family. Every few years was a road trip for a family reunion, wedding or just time to hit the road. He'd bring his tools and a car full of kids ready for a project, a good meal and a game of cards!Al loved a good bargain and finding deals at the swapmeet was a favorite hobby. Al truly enjoyed the life-long friendships that he and Tiny created.Their home in Santee was always open and many meals, game nights, holidays and Superbowl parties were enjoyed.Al was preceded in death by his wife, Regina; his brothers, Ed and Gene; his sisters, Alice, Helen and Vangie. Al is survived by his brothers, Mike, Leo and Jim and his sister, Hermina; his two sons, John (Kerstin) Wagner and Jeff (Amy) Wagner; six daughters, Christy (Steve) Hyle, Cindy (David) Lanier, Cathy (Mike) Tuper, Conny (Andy) Brett, Cerry (Paul) Rasmussen, Charity (Warren) Lanier and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in memory of Al Wagner to Sharp Hospice Care of San Diego or The John Wayne Cancer Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019