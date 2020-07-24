Alta Colleen Putnam-Mack July 26, 1933 - July 17, 2020 On July 26, 1933 Alta (Colleen) Putnam was born in Evansville, Indiana. She was married 51 years to the late Kenneth Francis Mack. Colleen was primarily devoted to her family and was always steadfast in providing unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She was very strong willed and her character flourished with creativity in music and the arts. Colleen's passions were reading, music and performing. Colleen was a beloved member of the sacred music community in San Diego for many years. She was a lifelong member of the San Diego Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and participated in many musical and social activities. She served as the organist at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Cathedral in downtown San Diego before moving to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean Beach. She was beloved by the entire congregation and frequently extended herself beyond the organ console to help members in a variety of needs. She continued developing her musical skills under the tutelage of Dr. Leslie Pratt Spelman, who was the premier organ instructor in San Diego until his passing in the late 90's'. With him, she prepared for the Associate Exam and successfully passed with what is the equivalent of a Masters' degree in organ and sacred music. Her other great passion was living and enjoying life at her ranch called "Great Oaks" in Descanso, Cuyamaca. Colleen is survived by her daughters: Leslie Mack Smith, Jane Mack Baker, her sister Catherine Putnam Clark, and her grandchildren: Nicholas, Aleyna, Matthew, Jessica, Marissa, and Shar. Deceased are her two sons Kenny and Charlie. In her last days Colleen said this prayer, "Dear Lord, thank you for all your blessings. Thank you for all my blessings. Thank you for all you've blessed me." She said she prayed this prayer everyday.There are no services being planned at this time. Donations may be made to the American Guild of Organists, San Diego Chapter. http://agosd.org/donate