Alvin Garcia Rosa

Alvin Al' Garcia Rosa January 29, 1927 - May 8, 2020 La Mesa Alvin "Al" Garcia Rosa passed away peacefully in La Jolla, California, on Friday, May 8, at the age of 93 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Al was born in San Diego, CA, on January 29, 1927, to Manuel Garcia and Maria Nazare Alves Rosa. Al is survived by his son Ricardo "Rick," his daughter Rhonda Marie, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Rose Marie, his son Randel "Randy," his son Ronald "Ronny," and his sister Mary Santos. Al grew up on Pico Island in the Azores, Portugal, and in Point Loma, CA. He graduated from Brown Military Academy. Mentored by his father, Al learned everything about the tuna fishing industry, eventually captaining his own clipper, the Lusitania. He then worked alongside his father-in-law, John Alessio, honing his knowledge of horseracing. He worked for the Fortuna Corporation, and he owned Sunland Park and Ruidoso Downs racetracks until his retirement. He had a fabulous singing voice and recorded three albums. He enjoyed golf, cycling, and swimming, and loved traveling with Rose Marie. He was active and energetic, yet gentle and gracious, and he lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to current conditions, there are no planned services. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al Rosa may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org
).