Alvin Lee Kadlec September 6, 1933 - March 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO Al passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1st, 2019. Alvin was born September 6, 1933 in Odell, Nebraska, and was the sixth child of Louis Kadlec and Emma Juracek Kadlec who farmed in rural southeast Nebraska and raised seven children during the depression years. Alvin served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, earning two purple hearts. Alvin lived most of his life in southern California, and worked for USC 1959-1989. He loved to travel and to visit family in Nebraska and across the western US, and enjoyed spending time in the casinos. Alvin is survived by his wife, Irma Trevino Kadlec; three children, Curtis Kadlec of Bellflower, CA, Traci (Vangie) Chavez of Albuquerque, NM, and Anthony (Allison) Kadlec of Medina, OH; three stepchildren, Todd Rheingold of Los Angeles, CA, Romeo (Joanna) Trevino of San Diego, CA, and Gladys (Martin) Garcia of Tijuana, Mexico; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Alexandria) Garcia, Angie Garcia; Lauren Kadlec, Emily Kadlec, Gilberto Garcia, Roxanna Garcia, Hadassa Trevino and Adara Trevino; two sisters, Rose Kadlec Moore of Boise, ID and Elsie Kadlec Hoehne of Stanton, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alvin Kadlec was preceded in death by siblings, Victor Kadlec, Frank Kadlec, Blanche Kadlec Fisher, and Dorothy Kadlec VanHouten. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Community Full Gospel Church in San Diego with private interment to follow.