Amanda Carrie Elizabeth Trompas November 9, 1964 - April 24, 2019 San Diego Amanda Carrie Elizabeth Trompas died April 24, 2019 in the loving embrace of her daughter and brother. Born November 9, 1964 in Los Angeles, Amanda grew up in San Diego, graduating from Pt. Loma High in 1982. Her first work calling was in office management: real estate, mortgage companies and notably for Overseas Insurance. Her second calling was as an esthetician, establishing Bella Mia Skin Care. Her true calling was as a mother to her daughter, Mia, bonding through MADCAPS and countless other mother-daughter adventures. Amanda met the love of her life Greg through her longtime friendship and support of the Pt. Loma fishing community. Amanda was predeceased by husband Greg, and parents Carolyn Mapes and Gordon Mapes. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Emily Mia Elizabeth, brothers Gordon Mapes (Susan) and Frank Mapes (Wendy), sister-in-law Mia Clark (Tim), stepsons Gregory and Christopher, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 3PM, May 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3598 Talbot St., San Diego. A reception follows immediately at the Bali Hai on Shelter Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amanda and Mia's favorite organization, MADCAPS, P.O. Box 6582, San Diego, CA 92166 or Sharp Hospice/Lake View, P.O. Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019