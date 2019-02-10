|
Amelia Gardner San Diego Born Amelia Saralyn Ojena in Whittier, Amelia was a graduate of San Diego High. She married William Gardner and they settled in the Coachella Valley where together they developed a citrus ranch out of raw desert. Amelia was active in many civic organizations; she was also a painter and singer. The Gardners later moved to San Diego where Amelia was known for her musical soirees in her home. She is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. January 25, 1924 - January 23, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019