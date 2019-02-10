Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amelia Gardner Obituary
Amelia Gardner San Diego Born Amelia Saralyn Ojena in Whittier, Amelia was a graduate of San Diego High. She married William Gardner and they settled in the Coachella Valley where together they developed a citrus ranch out of raw desert. Amelia was active in many civic organizations; she was also a painter and singer. The Gardners later moved to San Diego where Amelia was known for her musical soirees in her home. She is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. January 25, 1924 - January 23, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.