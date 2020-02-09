|
Amelia Perez Mora January 13, 1937 - January 22, 2020 Oceanside Amelia P. Mora, age 83, devoted wife of Esequiel Mora, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.Amelia was born in Mexico on January 13, 1937, and married her "sweetheart darling," Esequiel Mora, in San Diego on January 11, 1958. They moved to Oceanside in 1960, where they settled into the Eastside community and raised four children.Amelia's true passion was working with kids. She retired as a teacher's assistant at Laurel Elementary School with over 30 years of service where she was loved by all faculty, staff, and students who came in contact with her. When Amelia wasn't working, she was taking care of her family. Amelia helped raise her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Amelia would do anything for her kids, from picking them up from school, taking them to events, or buying them whatever they needed. She had a heart of gold and loved spending her free time with her extended family. She was always most happy when surrounded by children and was a significant influence and role model for family, friends, and youths in the neighborhood.Besides her children, the love of her life was her husband of 62 years, Esequiel P. Mora.Amelia and Esequiel were the perfect couple. They did everything together, from traveling, bowling, entertaining, or just enjoying each other's company. Together, Amelia and Esequiel traveled the world. They visited the countries of Turkey, Spain, Japan, and Mexico. They also traveled throughout the United States to include Hawaii on many occasions.Amelia is survived by her husband, Esequiel P. Mora; children, Esequiel Jr. (Anna) of San Antonio Texas, Myrna Mora-Rivas, Arturo Mora, Elvia (Rick) Levrier of Oceanside; 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held honoring Amelia at Eternal Hills Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020