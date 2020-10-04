1/1
Amy Inouye Yoshimura
March 8, 1924 - September 21, 2020
Oceanside
Amy Inouye Yoshimura was born March 8, 1924, in Chula Vista, CA, to Ume and Eijiro Inouye. She passed away on September 21, 2020, at the age of 96.Amy was the youngest of six siblings: Misako, Hiroyuki, Sakae, Keiichi, and Mitsuji. The Inouye family farmed in the Fallbrook, CA, area until WWII when they were interned. First in Poston, AZ from 1942-1943 (where Amy graduated high school) and then Tule Lake, CA from 1943-1945. Amy's father, Eijiro, died while the family was interned. Amy married John Yoshimura on December 18, 1949. They raised five children while farming in the San Luis Rey, Oceanside, and Carlsbad areas from the 1930's through 1980. John passed away in 1981. Amy continued to live in Oceanside and remained active for many years with the Vista Buddhist Temple. She loved cooking, sewing, traveling, gardening, and enjoying visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her first great-great granddaughter was born in 2020.Amy is survived by her five children: Marsha Rascon, Randy Yoshimura, Sandy Yoshimura Gilbert, Vicki Pilkington, and Dean Yoshimura; grandchildren: Cathy O'Brien, Heather Hatch, Kristine Renstrom, Lauren Mennig, Kenzie Yoshimura, and Danica Yoshimura; twelve great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter; and by many nieces and nephews who will miss her sweet voice and loving spirit.Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
