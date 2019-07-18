Home

Amy Yng Fong Hom

Amy Yng Fong Hom Obituary
Amy Yng Fong Amy of Hostel on 3rd' Hom December 29, 1958 - August 11, 2018 SAN DIEGO Amy Yng Fong Hom born in Hong Kong came to the US when she was three years old. She lost her battle to cancer as her father's in the eighties. Amy is the family I chose to keep. Earned or unearned, I was her trusted QA adviser. She championed the GasLamp Chinese Historical District Creation.Celebration of life August 11, 2019 at 5pm, RSVP [email protected] (place to be decided).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 18, 2019
