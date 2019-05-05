Andrea G. Goodman San Diego Andrea, 76, passed away on Sunday after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.Andrea was born on May 15, 1942, in Chicago, IL, to parents Tillie (Cohen) Gale and Nathaniel Gale. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University.Andrea married her first husband, Alan S. Winter, in 1962, with whom she had three children, Joel, Eric, and Steven. Andrea and her three boys moved to Miami in 1971, and then to San Diego in 1978. In 1989, she married the love of her life, Michael S. Goodman. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary this June.In San Diego, Andrea eventually obtained an EdD in Educational Psychology from USIU. Andrea's career endeavors included working as a real estate agent, an elementary school teacher, and eventually she went in to business for herself as an educational advocate for children with special needs. Andrea is survived by her husband, Michael; brother, Harvey, and his wife, Elaine; sons, Joel, Eric, and Steven; stepson, Marty; daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Joanna, and grandchildren, Allison, Natalie, Austin, Carson, Jaxson, Tilly and Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Am, or the . 1942 - 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019