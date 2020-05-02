Andrea G. Goodman
In memory of Andrea G. Goodman.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beyond devastated. Friend for life since 1963.I was a student in her third grade class at Braeside School 1963. Forever in my heart. Nina
Nina Schnadig
Andrea was the best advocate I ever worked with in my whole 30+ years as special ed teacher. She was one of the few who seemed to truly care about the student above all else.
Condolences to the family from a mere acquaintance whose life was definitely touched by a fine woman.
I had the privilege to sit across the table from Andrea as she served as an advocate for special needs students at the school I was a site administrator. Because of her, and it was a good thing, I learned to keep impeccable records and adhere to laws protecting special needs students. I'm sure Andrea fought the good fight against cancer! I sincerely send my condolences to the family and wanted them to hear from one of her former, unknown colleagues, she made a difference for all of us!
Renee Rowan
