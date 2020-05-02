I had the privilege to sit across the table from Andrea as she served as an advocate for special needs students at the school I was a site administrator. Because of her, and it was a good thing, I learned to keep impeccable records and adhere to laws protecting special needs students. I'm sure Andrea fought the good fight against cancer! I sincerely send my condolences to the family and wanted them to hear from one of her former, unknown colleagues, she made a difference for all of us!

Renee Rowan