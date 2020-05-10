Andrea Ilene Boyles January 9, 1960 - May 3, 2020 San Diego Andrea Ilene Boyles died peacefully at her San Diego home on May 3, 2020. She was 60. Despite a sudden and late-stage diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, Andrea continued her lifelong habit of finding the good in every day. Until the end, she cherished communications with her vast, loving circle of relatives and friends. She is survived by her husband, Mike McIntyre; mother, Phyllis Whitebread; brothers Scott Boyles and Kevin Boyles; an adoring aunt and cousins; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws grateful to have known her. She was predeceased by her father, Cullen S. Boyles.Born in La Jolla on January 9, 1960, Andrea lived most of her life in San Diego. She graduated from Point Loma High School in 1978, and later earned her bachelor's degree in Business Economics from UC Santa Barbara and a master's in Public Health from San Diego State University. She enjoyed an extremely successful career in the fields of health insurance and employee wellness, holding senior positions with companies including Prudential, WebMD and Walgreens. She was often sought out by decision makers in her industry for her advice and connections.Andrea disliked the term "bucket list," preferring to swiftly seize any experience she thought would enrich her life. She often took career breaks of up to a year to travel. She spent all of 2000 globetrotting with her husband, contributing photos for a weekly feature in the Los Angeles Times called "The Wander Year." Throughout their marriage, the couple visited 50 countries together, but her favorite trip remained a humble car camping trek to Baja California 25 years ago, when Andrea and Mike departed San Diego as best friends and returned as life partners. After retiring early, they spent much of each year in Scotland, where Andrea pursued a passion for links golf and was a popular member of the North Berwick and Machrihanish golf clubs. She also valued the bonds formed locally at the Coronado Women's Golf Club.She had a knack for developing new friendships while steadfastly maintaining old ones. She was devoted to her Point Loma sisterhood known as the Marthas, and treasured numerous excursions with her GWO (Girls Weekend Out) gang. She loved walks with friends, reading, knitting, music (an avid Deadhead), photography and animals. She had eclectic tastes and a style all her own, reflected by a house filled with folk art from around the world.Those who knew her describe her as kind, loyal and caring; fun and witty and sharp, but never snarky; focused and curious; unassuming, gracious, unflappable and classy; a perfectly balanced talker and listener; an anchor to many. A friend noted Andrea's skill at bringing people together, and remarked on the irony of her becoming ill during this time of social distancing. Once the Covid virus retreats, a life celebration will be held for Andrea. For now, all who loved her will hold her in their hearts.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to pancreatic cancer research or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.