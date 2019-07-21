Andrea Kathleen Strong 1945 - 2019 Lemon Grove Our beloved Andi passed away June 28th peacefully with her family by her side. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1945, Andi was the first child of Forrest and Lurana Shute. The same year, the family moved to California, where her siblings were born and they were all raised. Growing up in and around the San Fernando Valley, Andi met her husband Dennis and they married in 1971. In a move to follow his work, the couple relocated to San Diego in 1969. They started their family and quickly grew to a family of five by 1975. Andi was a stay at home mom, and in later years started a home day care service. In 1984, she found her calling as a special delivery courier. She loved her job because she never knew where her work day would take her or who she would get to meet. Andi, first and foremost loved God, her family, her friends, and just about everyone she ever met. She was a needle point artist, receiving several ribbons over the years for her entries in the San Diego County Fair. She enjoyed camping and vacationing with her immediate and extended family. A longtime dream was realized when she became a grandmother many times over. Andi was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robyn, sister-in-law Janet and niece Nicole. She is survived by her husband Dennis, daughters Lurana, Denise (Brian), and Kelly (Craig), grandchildren Andrew, Cayden, Carson, Connor, Emma and Kileigh, her siblings Jo Anne, Laurie, Forrest and Daniel, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Rady's Children's Hospital or to UCSD Alzheimer's Center in La Jolla. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in her honor on August 3rd. Andi's wish to donate fundamental organs to UCSD for research was fulfilled. Her remaining ashes will be laid to rest at the Mt. Whitney Lone Pine Cemetery. She is and will always be greatly missed! Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019