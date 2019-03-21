Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Wolf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew J. Wolf II

Obituary Condolences Flowers Andrew J. Andy' Wolf II September 16, 1924 - March 10, 2019 Solana Beach Andrew John Wolf II "Andy," former resident of Kalamazoo, MI, Santa Rosa, CA, Borrego Springs, CA, and Solana Beach, CA. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, Andy passed away peacefully at his home in Solana Beach, CA. Andy was born to Andrew John (ne Farkas) Wolf and Vilma S. (ne Kozora) Wolf in Kalamazoo, MI. He fondly recalled memories of his childhood in Kalamazoo and Chicago. He attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL where he thrived, while studying philosophy and playing quarterback for the football team. After serving in the Navy during World War II, which included service in the Atlantic and South Pacific theaters, Andy met his beloved wife, Hazel (1927-2009), in 1946, and moved to California where they started their family. Andy, along with his brother-in-law, Bill Bohannon, formed A&B Supermarkets in Santa Rosa, CA, and were later joined by Don Zurlo in expanding their operation to multiple locations. Andy served as President of the California Grocers Association (CGA) from 1966-67 and remained active in both the CGA and the National Grocers Association until his retirement in 1985. The highlight of Andy's community service was his involvement in Masonic organizations. Andy served as the Master of Luther Burbank Masonic Lodge #752 and as the Inspector of the 107th Masonic District. He was also a Member of the International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #53. Andy was a larger than life figure who was a confidante, mentor and good friend to many in his community.He remained completely in love with his predeceased wife, Hazel, who he remembered until his death as the "most beautiful woman in the world". Andy was blessed with a keen intellect, the capacity to love unconditionally, an unparalleled work ethic and an awesome ability to whistle. He is survived by his children, Monica Marvin, Andrew Wolf III (Janet) and Janet Molsberry as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the medical teams of Scripps Hospital and Clinics, especially Dr. Douglas W. Triffon, for many years of excellent care. It is with gratitude and deep respect that the family acknowledges the services of the Elizabeth Hospice and caregiver teams of At Home Nursing Care and San Diego Home Care LLC, who cared for Andy in his latter months with great compassion and skill. At Andy's direction, no public services will be held in his memory. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or to a in memory of Andrew John Wolf II. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries