Andrew Joseph Siordia

February 16, 1921 - October 17, 2020

San Diego

On October 10, Andrew visited his wife of nearly 71 years, Matilde, at her grave and said he hoped to be with her soon. His wish was granted and he peacefully passed away on October 17, 2020 at 99 years old. Andrew was born in San Francisco in 1921. He served in the Navy in WWII and transitioned to a long career with Wells Fargo Bank. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Matilde; son Robert; and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his children; Andrew Jr., Yvonne and Rick; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. A funeral mass honoring Andrew will be held at 10:00am on November 16, 2020 at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church 4124 Mt. Abraham Ave. San Diego, CA 92111



