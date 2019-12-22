|
|
Andrew Martin Drop February 24, 1930 - December 12, 2019 San Diego Our beloved father, Andrew Martin Drop, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. He was born in Swedeland, Pennsylvania, on February 24, 1930.He left the family farm at the young age of 17 to join the Navy. He retired after 20 years. Always hardworking, he began another 20-year career as a traffic signal engineer with the City of San Diego.In addition to loving and providing for his family, he enjoyed collecting coins and repairing clocks and watches. He enjoyed woodworking and built beautiful grandfather clocks and furniture. When he was no longer able to work on watches, he began a new hobby of repairing laptop computers. His favorite pastime was going to Kobey's Swap Meet to search for treasures. He went every weekend for over 25 years. A devout Catholic, he never missed a Sunday Mass and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church for 56 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Drop, and their infant son, Joey. He is survived by his children, Linda Yerdon, Karan (Mark) Lawless, James (MaryEllen) Drop, and Steven (Debbi) Drop. Proud grandfather of Andrew, Erica, Matthew, and Robbie, and great-grandfather of Emma. He is also survived by two sisters, Anne Murray of Reading, PA, and Beth Werner of Wyomissing, PA. He will be interred with military honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 293 H Street in Chula Vista, on December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sharp Hospice at give.sharp.com/hospice
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019