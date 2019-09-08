|
Andrew Maxwell Andy' Gardner September 3, 1977 - August 19, 2019 San Diego Andrew Maxwell Gardner, 41, of San Diego, was born September 3rd, 1977. He leaves behind his father, Will Donald Gardner; mother and stepfather, Karen (Larry) Breedlove; his brother, Benjamin Gardner, sister and brother-in-law, Natalie (Jason) Cileu, as well as three nephews, and extended family. Andrew was an intelligent, artistic man who enjoyed working with palms and plants. He loved his family, and his dogs. He enjoyed surfing Sunset Cliffs, and Mexico as well as visiting his family's lake cabin in southern Washington. Andrew passed away at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista early in the morning, August 19th, 2019. He will be missed by his extensive family and friends. A memorial will be held Saturday, September 14th at 11am, at Community Mortuary, 855 Broadway in Chula Vista, CA, followed by a surf paddle-out at Sunset Cliffs in the afternoon. Visit www.communitymortuary.com for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019