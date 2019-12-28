|
Angela Louise DerOvanesian June 28, 1954 - December 15, 2019 San Diego Angela Louise DerOvanesian, a native of San Diego, California, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, December 15th. Angela, the daughter of Charles W. and Barbara L. (Kruger) Christensen, was born at Mercy Hospital on June 28, 1954. She attended The Bishop's School in La Jolla, earning the coveted "Six Bar" for academic excellence during her six years of attendance, graduating in 1972. She then attended the University of Southern California graduating magna cum laude, with a BA in English. She continued her education at USC earning her JD degree in 1980. After being admitted to the California Bar she practiced with her brother Chuck in San Diego, before moving to Florida where she was admitted to its Bar. In Florida she practiced in a large law firm dealing with aviation law. In Florida she met Todd DerOvanesian, who would become her husband and with whom she would have two children. Her family moved back to San Diego, where she lived the rest of her life. After her return to San Diego she became a Literature teacher and Vice Principal at Stella Maris Academy, an elementary - middle school in La Jolla. She was instrumental in obtaining accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges for Stella Maris. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth DerOvanesian and son Todd Charles DerOvanesian, brothers Charles B., Antony K. and Patrick F. Christensen, all of San Diego. Angela was interred in a private ceremony at El Camino Cemetery in Sorrento Valley on December 20th. There will be a memorial service, to be officiated by her cousin, the Most Reverend Peter F. Christensen, Bishop of the diocese of Boise Idaho, on a date to be determined, in January of 2020. Angela suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and was cared for by St. Paul's Health Care Center the last 9 years of her life. Her family would like to acknowledge the exemplary and loving care she received while at St. Paul's. The family would request donations be made to St. Paul's Health Care Center, St. Germaine's Children's Charity or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019