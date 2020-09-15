Angela Marie Morrissey

May 30, 1948 - August 8, 2020

San Diego

Angela Marie Morrissey (the former Irene Cecilia Pluta), died on August 8, 2020 at the Atria Collwood, San Diego, CA under the care of Hospice, after a period of declining health. Born in Germany to Edward and Anna Pluta (Senek), Angela emigrated with her parents to the United States as a small child and was raised with her younger brothers and sisters in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Saint Stanislaus Elementary School and Bishop Colton High School, after which she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Felix of Cantalice. During her years with the Felician Sisters, Angela ministered to young children as a teacher and care giver, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Buffalo State College. Endowed with courage, an outgoing personality and strong work ethic, she supported herself with a variety of jobs after leaving the convent, becoming a member of the United States Army Reserve and moving across the country. She settled in San Diego, CA where she met her future husband, the late Michael Allen Morrissey. During their time together she gave birth to their daughter Annie and continued her studies at San Diego State University, obtaining her California state teaching certification. Later, in 1996, she was awarded a Masters in Educational Administration and Pupil Services from that same institution's College of Education. Angela was a creative, passionate teacher. She taught with energy and compassion in the San Diego Unified School District for many years, largely at Paradise Hills, an elementary school situated near her home. She also served the teaching community as San Diego's union representative and delegate to the National Education Association for 5 years. Retirement in 2003 provided Angela with time to engage in her hobbies (knitting, crocheting, gardening, browsing thrift stores, becoming a Master Composter), explore her interests (music, environment, ethnic identity, animals) and to enjoy her pets and many friends, especially her "Red Hat" group who gathered together each month for a meal and camaraderie. All of this was not enough for Angela! She trained to become a member of the San Diego Police Crisis Intervention Team, a volunteer group to which she was deeply committed and whose work brought her much fulfillment, in particular the opportunities to participate in role playing and dog training. In 2018 she received the President's Points of Light Volunteer Service Award, being nominated and presented the award by members of the San Diego Police Department. Angela was active with the Crisis Team until the pandemic and her own failing health made doing so impossible. Angela was vibrant and free-spirited, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter Annie and son-in-law Eric Hu and granddaughter Veronica, her sisters Teresa Haas of Bolivar, NY, and Diane Colgan of Berlin VT and brother Stefan Pluta as well as two nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Edward Pluta, Jr. A time for the celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.



