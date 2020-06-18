Angela Rose Sopp November 13, 1927 - May 24, 2020 SAN DIEGO Angela "Angie" Rose Sopp passed away peacefully and painlessly with family, caregivers, and flowers at her bedside, in her beautiful and tidy studio suite. She was 92 years old and died of old age complicated by memory loss/ dementia.Angela (Pelzl) was born in Mooreton, North Dakota, the proverbial town with one- main- street and no- stop- signs. The youngest (by ten years) of four children, it was a lonely childhood and when Angela was 19, there was an opportunity to move to California and she jumped at the chance.As a young Catholic woman in Bell, California, she joined the Catholic Youth Group and met her future husband, Edwin John Sopp. He was a handsome redhead, fresh out of the Navy, dependable, honorable, and could fix anything, and they soon started a family in 1950's southern California. Angela tried to be a 50's mom but she longed for workplace interaction. She was quickly employed as an executive secretary to the top engineers at an Anaheim aerospace corporation as part of the effort to put a man on the moon. Always the superbly competent woman behind the executive men, this tension between her capabilities and the role of women in the 50's and 60's would follow her, her entire life. Eventually, she went on to be a manager in her own right, creating her own business services consulting firm, teaching business writing and law at a local business school, and managing a marketing and public relations call center. However, counseling and psychology were her passion and avocation. The field of psychology became an outlet for her talents and allowed her to see what she was capable of beyond the gender stereotypes of women's skills in those times. She was devoted to Carl Jung's approach to therapy, entered psychotherapy herself, became a monthly attendee at the La Jolla encounter groups held at the UCSD campus, and began to volunteer her time at a Whittier counseling center. Angela was a talented pianist and organist, a polished dancer, an occasional artist, and an avid reader of psychology and self-exploration books. Upon her passing, spontaneous comments and tributes were voiced from numerous women who felt she was the best listener they had ever known. Imagine having a mother and grandmother like this. An early feminist, seeker of education and growth, someone who notices and reflects, stunningly beautiful, excellent taste in clothes and home dcor, a vibrant learner and vivacious personality, who always made the time to talk and listen. Angela's husband, Edwin, died at the age of 59, and she had a lifetime left to live. What she would most want you to know about her immediate family, children, Tim (Elaine), Trudy (Hayden Thomas), Colleen Stein and grandchildren, Kyla, Kaitlin, Johnathan, and Brandon, is that she took great pride, and more than a little credit, for their achievements: an entrepreneur/business owner, four Ph.D.'s, one MBA, and three Bachelor's degrees. She especially liked the attention she received from Kyla's husband, Ping, and Kaitlin's boyfriend, Jean-Eric. In the future, there will be a family tribute to honor Angela's life. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Angela, donations should be directed to the non-profit VIDA Rescue. Angela loved dogs and dogs loved her. Her devoted Care Manger, Kim Sturm, always brought rescue dogs when visiting and this gave Angela great joy. Contact information for VIDA Rescue: www.vida4animals.org 19142 E. Walnut Dr. N. La Puente, CA, 91748, (626) 374-1551.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.