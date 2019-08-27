|
Angela Victoria Bell July 4, 1956 - August 10, 2019 CARLSBAD Angela Victoria Bell, formerly of Englewood, New Jersey entered into eternal paradise on Saturday, August 10, 2019. First child of Martina Christmas and the late Lee Earnest Bell. She was the sister of the late Jeffrey, Michael and Gregory Bell. A Celebration Service for Angela Victoria Bell was held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the home of Mrs. E.W. Tubbs of Oceanside, California. Pastor Thom Fleming officiated the service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019