Angelina Angie' Balestrieri July 18, 1936 - April 12, 2019 Point Loma Angelina "Angie" Balestrieri was born on July 18, 1936 in Santa Barbara California. She passed away on April 12, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Angelina is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Pete; her daughter, Mary Ann Santos (Johnny); son, Philip (Linda), and son Frank, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ida DaSilva (Manny), and nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Perry; her sister, Mary Alfonso, and brother, John Lona.She loved all of her family dearly and cherished the times she spent with them. She also loved date night with her husband, going to dinner and a movie.The services will be held at St. Agnes Church at 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Rosary at 9:30am with the Mass immediately following.Flowers can be sent directly to the church or in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carmelite Monastery via check to: Carmelite Monastery, 5158 Hawley Blvd., San Diego, CA 92116-1934. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019