Angelina C. Elkin July 26, 1929 - July 20, 2019 SAN DIEGO Angie, devoted wife and mother of five, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband and oldest daughter by her side. She was almost 90 years old. Angie was born in Port Chester, New York to Italian immigrants and was the youngest of seven children. Her father died when she was five years old, and her mother when she was fourteen. She lived with her eldest sister until she graduated from Port Chester High School. Angie attended Mount Vernon Hospital School of Nursing, and thanks to the support of her six older siblings, was able to become a registered nurse. After working several years as an operating room nurse in a local hospital, she moved to California and joined the staff at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Los Angeles. She later joined the Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego as an officer and nurse. It was there that she met Robert Elkin at a navy nurse sponsored dance. They were married in June of 1959 and together they raised five children. Angie and Robert spent most of their lives in San Diego, living in the same house since 1970. After many years of raising their children, she decided to return to work as a nurse. She worked at Sharp Memorial Hospital as an oncology nurse for many years, then later as a hospice nurse, providing comfort and support to cancer patients and their families. She was also an avid bridge player and quilter. She spent one Saturday each month with volunteers making quilts for children with cancer and support pillows for mastectomy patients.Angie was predeceased by her six siblings and was the last survivor in her family. Angie is survived by her husband, Robert, daughters, Anne and Sharon, and sons, Greg, Jeff and Brian, as well as twelve grandchildren.Angie will be remembered for her compassion and acceptance of all others, her beautiful quilts, her delicious cooking, her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laughter, and most importantly, her love and devotion to her family.Private family services will be held the week of August 5, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019