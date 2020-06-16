Angelina Delgado

Angelina Angie' Delgado June 26, 1935 - June 4, 2020 San Diego Angelina "Angie" Delgado, 84, passed away on June 4, 2020. Born June 26, 1935 in Salt Lake City UT, she met her husband at a dance in 1954 and they married three months later. She and her late husband Herb lived and raised their children (the late Tony Delgado, Teresa Fuentes, MaryLynn Gonzalez, Cecilia Delgado and Michael Delgado) in Point Loma, San Diego. Angie volunteered at Catholic Daughters, visited residents of Lifehouse Nursing Home and helped the homeless. She enjoyed breakfast with her friends, shopping at thrift stores, playing her word finder games, and spending time with her 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.



