|
|
Anita Christine Christy' Ranbarger July 2, 1947 - January 28, 2019 San Diego Christy attended St. Brigid Elementary, St. Bernadine's High, and University of San Diego. She taught elementary for 40 years at Bay View Terrace and Bay Park Elementary. An outdoor enthusiast and swimmer, Christy held a special fondness for Alaska and traveled their several times. She was also an avid reader, savvy gardener, supportive friend, and dedicated mother to her daughter, Amy. In 2016, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. Christy passed away peacefully just after midnight on January 28th surrounded by friends and family. Her light, laughter, and smile have touched so many of us and she will hold a place in our hearts forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019