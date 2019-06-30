Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Ranbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Christine Ranbarger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Christine Ranbarger Obituary
Anita Christine Christy' Ranbarger July 2, 1947 - January 28, 2019 San Diego Christy attended St. Brigid Elementary, St. Bernadine's High, and University of San Diego. She taught elementary for 40 years at Bay View Terrace and Bay Park Elementary. An outdoor enthusiast and swimmer, Christy held a special fondness for Alaska and traveled their several times. She was also an avid reader, savvy gardener, supportive friend, and dedicated mother to her daughter, Amy. In 2016, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. Christy passed away peacefully just after midnight on January 28th surrounded by friends and family. Her light, laughter, and smile have touched so many of us and she will hold a place in our hearts forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.