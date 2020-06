I attended St Brigid's with Christy in the 1950s, where we were in the same Brownie and Girl Scout troops, and good friends. We met for lunch with some of the other "girls" from our class at Tina's house a few years ago, and were delighted to discover that we both grew up to be teachers. She was a lovely little girl, and a lovely woman. I was lucky to know her.

Sheila Madden Bridant