Anita Grizzle December 12, 1939 - October 31, 2019 San Diego Born in Washington, NC, Anita was the oldest child of 3. She moved to San Diego when her father was deployed to San Diego (Navy). She graduated from El Cajon Valley High School with the first senior class. She married Samuel Grizzle and was married 50 years until Samuel passed away.Anita retired from the County of San Diego as a Nurse and Clerical. She was a mother of two, with her daughter passing away previously. Survived by her son Scott, daughter in-law Yoly, niece Judy and Dennis, nephew Marty and Valli, niece Patsy. Survived by her Baby Belle (her pound puppy) and others.Service will be November 16 at 10 am at Bethel Christian Assembly, Alpine, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
