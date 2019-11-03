|
Anita K. Harless July 21, 1947 - October 26, 2019 San Diego On Saturday, October 26, Anita Harless, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 72. Anita K Ullum was born July 21, 1947 in Nitro, WVa to Kathleen and Donald Ullum. She received her Bachelors degree from West Virginia University in Sociology and Psychology in 1969. On August 3, 1968 she married Tom Harless while at WVU. They raised two daughters, Elizabeth and Kirsten.Anita was a born organizer and leader. When the children were young she organized a back yard swim class, and learned soccer so they could be in soccer. Later when in Brownies and Girl Scouts, she was their leader, and later became the head Girl Scout leader in our region. She also became very active in PTA, and was head of the PTA for two years while Elizabeth and Kirsten were in grade school.While Tom was in medical school, Anita worked four years as a medical Social Worker, and later worked at Mercy Hospital in San Diego as a social worker during their internship and residency. Later, while Tom was in the Air Force, she taught wives American history and citizenship, with 100% graduation rate.Anita was one of the happiest people one could know, always a smile, laughing, and loved to have fun. At camp they called her "our sunshine". She also had the rare ability to get to know people: who they were; what they were thinking; and feeling, while listening with the gift of empathy. One of her passions was tennis. Starting as a teen on a clay court in Nitro, eventually becoming the Team Captain at NHS. Later, in San Diego, she was often the captain for her tennis team, and especially loved doubles with Tom.Anita loved to travel. She and Tom had great trips to Europe, Nova Scotia, Italy; and with Kirsten to Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. She is survived by her husband, Tom, and daughter, Elizabeth, and grandchildren, Jack and Katie. Unfortunately, Kirsten preceded Anita in death in June 2019.Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Pacific Beach Chapel, 4710 Cass St. at 9:00 - 11:00 with Funeral services at 11:00 - 12:00. Anita will be interred at the Miramar National Cemetery at 12:30. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel, but donations to the San Diego Zoo in her name will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019