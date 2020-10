Dr. Harless I met you when I use to work at the SRS facility on Fourth Ave when you first started there. Although I did not work with you directly day to day. I did have interactions with you. I remember you as a kind and compassionate man and a great doctor. Very well loved by your patients. I am so sorry to hear of your wife's passing as well as the loss of your daughter earlier in the year. May God give you and your family the strength to get through this very difficult time. Maria Gonzalez (SRS PCC)