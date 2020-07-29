Anita Mae Tompkins June 20, 1930 - July 23, 2020 Murietta, CA Anita Tompkins was born Anita Mae Jeffrey on June 20, 1930, in Pittsburgh PA. She was the middle sister of three girls, Margaret Jeffrey the oldest, and Janice Jeffrey the youngest. Anita was a gifted pianist who could play classical masterpieces from memory during her youth recitals. She spent summers with her family at their mountain cabin "Marjanita", in Rector, PA, and her love of the mountains continued throughout her life.She met and married Curtis Williams Austell Jr. of Nashville, TN, while both were working at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh. They honeymooned in the Great Smokey Mountains and settled in Vicksburg, MS, where Curtis was a buyer for the Westinghouse lighting plant. They had four children together, Curtis III, Jeffrey Brandt, Anita Lynlee and Gregory Shelton. Sadly, Anita was widowed in 1964. She then completed her degrees in chemistry and botany at Mississippi College in Clinton, MS. She obtained her teaching credentials in Mississippi and California. She moved herself and four children to San Diego, CA, in 1970, where she taught all high school science subjects in the Escondido and Poway school districts. While teaching, she earned her Master of Arts in Education from SDSU. She was beloved by her students, one saying "you make chemistry so easy!". Even her own children enjoyed her skills as their substitute teacher. Later, Anita taught in the Las Vegas school district.Anita, known as Neetsie by her family and friends, lived in North Carolina, Borrego Springs, Las Vegas and Washington over the next 30 years. Wherever she settled, she cultivated lasting friendships. She was loved and admired for her warm friendship, intellect, sense of humor and talents. Anita had a brilliant mind which was never satiated. She continued to play classical piano throughout her life. She gave piano lessons to family and neighborhood children. She had an appreciation of antiques and worked in selling them for a while. She enjoyed all kinds of reading and read prodigiously. Whatever bird she saw, she could name it. Whatever bird she heard, she could name it. Plants and trees were never a mystery to her. She could see beauty in the simplest of things. She generously shared her wisdom and talents with anyone. Her four children have everlasting appreciation for music and the natural world due to her unique spirit and efforts.Anita could sew, crochet or needlepoint almost anything. The family has many cherished creations including a life-sized doll she made for her granddaughter that is now beloved by her two great-granddaughters.Anita had a wonderful sense of humor that could make us all belly laugh, especially her sister Janice. Her children remember many joyful times and even stressful times when she could muster the strength to apply levity to the situation. Her resilience and capacity to love under hardship are her remarkable traits, remembered by all who knew and loved her.Her unique spirit lives on in her four children, Curtis, Brandt, Lynlee and Greg Austell, her five grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, her sister Janice Uncapher and her many nieces and nephews.



